COLUMBIA -- Mt. Juliet Christian Academy's football season ended in the first-round of the Division II-A playoffs last Friday night as Columbia Academy beat the visiting Saints 69-20 at J.J. Savage Field.
After starting the season 0-5, Columbia Academy is one of the hottest teams in high school football, winning it's sixth straight game.
The Bulldogs forced seven turnovers (four interceptions and three fumble recoveries) on the night.
"Our kids came out and fought. We had a lot of guys that made plays for us tonight," Columbia Academy coach Charlie Lansdell said. "I was really happy with the turnovers that we were able to create. Not just that, but then capitalizing on them -- I think every time that we were able to force a turnover, we scored. It's always good when your defense and special teams can help you out offensively."
Among those turnovers were a pair of "pick 6's." With less than a minute remaining in the first half, the Bulldog defense scored for the second time as Jahdell Lee Quay grabbed his second interception of the quarter off of an underthrown Christian Link pass and took it 30 yards to make it a 41-14 game at the half.
Offensively, Columbia Academy rushed 56 times for 460 rushing yards. The 56 carries came from an array of ball carriers and, according to Lansdell, that is by design.
"We don't have just one lead back" Lansdell said. "We don't have that premier back that's going to get 25-30 carries a game, but we do have a lot of different very-good backs. We spread the ball around and feel like that makes us a more dangerous team. All of those guys performed well tonight for us."
Seven different ball carriers scored touchdowns for the Bulldogs. CA was 2-of-4 passing for just 25 yards and an interception on the night.
The Saints picked up 10 first downs on the night. Link, who was battling through a lower leg injury for the latter part of the season, was 18-of-31 passing for 267 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. The Saints rushed five times for minus-14 yards on the night. Senior Captain and do-it all player Jack Crouch had eight receptions for 208 yards and two long scores of 51 and 65 yards. Crouch also had an interception and blocked a field goal on the evening. Montrell Walker caught five passes for 33 yards, Rowen Cordell had a reception for 4 yards, Jordan Willis had two catches for 14 yards, Raven McLean caught one ball for 8 yards and Jamarion Thomas caught a pass for 1 yard. Cordell accounted for the other Saints score with a 1-yard rushing touchdown just before the half. Carter Branim was 2-of-3 on extra points.
The Saints played a clean game in terms of penalties, as they were only flagged twice for 15 yards in the finale of their 3-7 season.
"We didn't play as well as we could have. We have a lot to learn and we are going to learn from this." MJCA coach Dan Davis said. "Iron sharpens iron. We know that we need to grow up. We need to get in the weight room, we need to do extra work where we can, and we need to grow up. If we do those things, we'll be very successful next year. It's great that we got to the playoffs, but we want more than that. We want to turn this program in to something major. We competed, so we have something to build on."
Davis hopes to keep his staff, made up of former college and NFL players, intact and believes that continuity will help his players going forward.
Columbia Academy (6-5) will travel to Lebanon on Friday night to take on East Region champion Friendship Christian at Pirtle Field. FCS had an opening round bye last week. Lansdell said his team will take the same approach to its matchup with the Commanders as it did against MJCA.
"We are going to continue to do what we do best, and try to get better," he said. "This week, we're going to go back to work and focus on Friendship and try to put together a game plan that we can go over there and compete with them and give ourselves a chance to win."
MJCA's season came to a close, as did the careers of 10 senior football players. The 10 players are the winningest football players in MJCA's young history in terms of wins and playoff appearances.
"They helped us to our first winning season (6-4) as a program. They have helped build something here" Davis said. "Before these seniors were freshmen, we never won games and never made the playoffs. Now the young guys have something to build on. They have really helped establish us as a true program."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.