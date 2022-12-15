CLEMSON, S.C. — Cade Klubnik looked poised and confident in his new role as the No. 1 quarterback at Clemson. The only difference is he didn’t have experienced teammate DJ Uiagalelei alongside to help guide him.

Klubnik took control of the offense — for good this time, after Uiagalelei entered the NCAA transfer portal last week — as the 10th-ranked Tigers continued postseason preparations for their Orange Bowl game against No. 6 Tennessee on Dec. 30.

