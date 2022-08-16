LEXINGTON, Ky. — John Calipari says he made a mistake comparing Kentucky’s athletic department to others and wants to make clear he will keep supporting the Wildcats’ football team.

Calipari wrote on social media Saturday that he heard what Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops said in response to his push for upgraded practice facilities for his basketball team. Calipari says he reached out to Stoops on Thursday and will keep trying.

