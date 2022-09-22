Campbell's late-game heroics give Phoenix 3-2 win

Cumberland’s Becca Campbell (12) heads in the game-winning shot in traffic.

 BOB TAMBOLI • Cumberland University

Becca Campbell recorded a game-winning header in the final minute of Tuesday’s game to enable Cumberland to defeat No. 25 Campbellsville University 3-2 at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.

Campbellsville had multiple scoring opportunities in the first half, including a powerful shot attempt that ricocheted off the crossbar. The Phoenix fired off seven shots in the half with two of them being on target. Sophomore defender Grace Morris had an impressive team save in the half when she made a sliding effort to deflect a Campbellsville shot, saving a goal.

