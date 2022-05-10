Campbellsville scores seven unanswered to end CU's season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland jumped out to a 5-0 lead after five innings, but Campbellsville rallied to score seven unanswered runs to end Cumberland’s 2022 campaign 7-5 at Bowling Green Ballpark late Saturday night.
The Phoenix started the game with fire taking an early lead after just three batters, but Campbellsville started to chip away and continued until they scored three in the eighth inning to take the lead.
Daniel Alvarez had a strong showing tossing seven innings and working in and out of trouble. He struck out eight and allowed four runs, two earned. Alvarez exited the game with a 5-4 lead, and a trio of relievers couldn’t hold on to the lead.
Cumberland did all their damage offensively off of Campbellsville starter Kacey Cheek. Cheek threw the first five innings giving up six hits and five runs, all earned while striking out five and walking four.
Tigers reliever Chad McCann was lights out for Campbellsville picking up the win in four strong innings of two-hit baseball. He punched out eight Cumberland hitters.
Jayden Hanna led off the game with a double down the right field line. He moved to third on a passed ball and came in to score on a sacrifice fly by Hughes to left field for an early lead.
Farmer drew a walk to lead off the second and advanced to second on a single from Ethan Shelton. Nathan Vaughn jetted a ball down the left-field line to score Farmer, but that was all Cumberland could score in the inning. The Phoenix lead 2-0 after two innings.
Shelton hit a solo home run into the left-field bullpen in the fourth inning to give the Phoenix a 3-0 lead.
In the fifth, Chewy Sanders drew a leadoff walk, and the next batter Tyner Hughes roped a double in the right-center field gap to score Sanders from first base. After back-to-back strikeouts, Angel Medoza delivered a clutch two-out RBI single through the left side of the infield to plate Hughes and give the Phoenix a 5-0 lead.
The Tigers finally were able to get to Alvarez in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Alvarez drilled Kale Seitz by a pitch, Samio Uze singled to center, and Jacob Gonzalez drew a free pass to load the bases. Noah Amenta hit a ground ball to Vaughn that he misplayed allowing Seitz to score while everyone reached safely and an RBI fielder’s choice by Jacob White scored the second run to cut into the lead 5-2.
Alex Castaneda singled with two outs in the sixth inning to give Seitz a chance to swing the bat. Seitz rolled a grounder to Hughes at third base, but Hughes sailed the throw into right field allowing Castaneda to come all the way around to score.
Gonzalez led off the seventh with a triple off the right field wall and scored on an RBI groundout to cut into the lead further after seven, 5-4.
Ethan Torres replaced Alvarez in the eighth inning and recorded the first out, but a single and a walk ended his outing for Rance Pittman. Uze blooped a single down the line to load the bases. Gonzalez hit a single through the left side to score two and give the Tigers their first lead of the night. Cumberland went to the bullpen once more to Ian Schilling and the Tigers added one more on a sacrifice fly for a 7-5 lead.
Down to their final out, Hughes scorched a triple down the left-field line to give the Phoenix a chance. Campbellsville opted to intentionally walk Nolan Machibroda to put the tying run on base, but the move worked out as Farmer grounded out to the shortstop to end the game.
Cumberland’s rollercoaster 2022 season came to an end along with the careers of 15 Phoenix seniors.
Phoenix stay alive with 7-6 win over Bethel
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.— Cumberland held off Bethel University 7-6 to stay alive in the Mid-South Conference Baseball Championships last Saturday morning at Bowling Green Ballpark.
The Phoenix, who were originally scheduled to play Friday night before weather prompted the move to Saturday, had timely hitting with two home runs to propel them over Bethel in the elimination game. Trevor Muzzi threw 5.2 innings in the win giving up three runs, two earned, and striking out five. Ian Schilling came in and threw 1.1 innings giving up two runs and Rance Pittman recorded the save, his second of the year.
The one, two, and three hitters in the lineup, Jayden Hanna, Chewy Sandersand Tyner Hughes, totaled six of Cumberland’s seven runs. Sanders had three hits scoring two runs, Hughes hit a two-run homer, and Hanna hit a solo home run.
Jacob Boren was charged with the loss for Bethel after he could not get out of the third inning giving up four runs.
The Phoenix put a dent in the scoreboard in the first inning. Jayden Hanna led off the game with a hit by a pitch and Tyner Hughes roped a line-drive single to left-center. Machibroda doubled off tho right-center and Hughes was able to score all the way from first for a 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the inning, Bethel small-balled in two runs to tie the game. Kendrick Osbourne and Ivan Vega hit back-to-back singles and Luis Aristud singled on a bunt that Hughes threw off the back of Aristud allowing Osbourne to score. A successful squeeze attempt brought Vega in to score and tie the game.
Chewy Sanders singled to lead off the third and Hughes hit a two-run blast to left field. The rally restarted as Bethel walked Machibroda, Farmer singled down the left-field line and Angel Mendoza was hit by a pitch. Bethel pulled their starter for Ryan White with the bases loaded and nobody out. White struck out the next two batters and induced an infield pop fly to get out of the inning without further damage.
The score stood at 4-2 until the top of the sixth when Hanna hit a solo home run off the scoreboard in right-center field. Sanders followed that by dropping a double in no man’s land behind second base. He advanced to third on a fly ball out and scored on a throwing error by Aristud at shortstop for a 6-2 advantage.
Bethel pushed one across in the bottom of the sixth on more small ball plays after a walk and a single led off the inning. Bryan Catala hit a sacrifice bunt that Machibroda airmailed to Hanna at first allowing Rivers Moffet to score. Muzzi day came to an end after that and Ian Schilling checked in. Schilling walked the first batter he faced to load the bases but struck out Luis Aristud for no further damage in the inning.
Jacob Dukart pinch-hit to lead off the eighth and just missed his first home run of the season with a double off the top of the wall. He advanced to third on a deep fly out from Hanna. With the infield in, trying to cut off the run at home, Sanders hit a ground ball into the six-hole that he beat out at first for an infield single, but Dukart was held up at third sending Bethel to the bullpen again.
Schilling issued a walk and then a double by Wyatt McKee down the third-base line to end his outing with runners on second and third and no outs. Rance Pittman checked in and recorded a fly out his first batter faced. Vega hit an RBI groundout to score Catala and Aristud followed it with a two-out RBI-single to cut the deficit to 7-5.
After a scoreless ninth for Cumberland, Rivers Moffet led off the ninth with a solo home run, but Pittman locked in for two strikeouts and a groundout to end the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.