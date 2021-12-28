Capps announced Cliff Harris Award finalist

Cumberland defensive end Jace Capps is a Cliff Harris Award finalist, released by the Cliff Harris Awards committee last Thursday.
The award is presented to the nation’s top small college defensive player representing more than 5,000 defensive players from almost 500 NCAA Division II, Division III and NAIA colleges and universities.
An overall winner will be announced today and honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club’s annual awards banquet January 14 with featured speaker Joe Theismann. The winner will receive the $3,000 Cliff Harris Award trophy presented by Cliff Harris. In addition to the overall winner, the top vote getters from each division will also be announced.
Cliff Harris was an overlooked high school player from tiny Des Arc, Arkansas who went from accepting his lone scholarship offer from then-NAIA Ouachita Baptist University to five Super Bowls and six Pro Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys to his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this past summer.
Capps has already garnered AFCA NAIA first team All-American honors and earlier this week was named an AP NAIA second team All-American.
Capps is one of three Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division Players listed as a finalist alongside DJ White and Marcus Omosule from Georgetown. White was named the Bluegrass Division Defensive Player of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.