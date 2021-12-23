Capps named AP NAIA second team All-American

The accolades continued to come in for senior defensive end Jace Capps as he earned Associated Press second team NAIA All-American honors, as released by the AP on Monday.
Capps earned first team NAIA/AFCA All-American honors earlier in the month and first team All-Mid-South Conference in November.
The AP NAIA All-America team and was chosen by a panel of sports writers and sports information directors in conjunction with COSIDA.
Capps finished third on the team in tackles with 53 while registering 12 sacks this season which is third-most in the NAIA by an individual player.
He picked up four sacks on the road at No. 1 Lindsey Wilson and two apiece against Florida Memorial and Georgetown. Capps led the team in tackles for a loss with 21.5 and forced two fumbles this season.
The Norcross, Ga., native finished his career with 146 tackles and 24.5 sacks.
