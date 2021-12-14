Capps named first team All-American

Cumberland senior Jace Capps was named a 2021 AFCA NAIA first team All-American released by the NAIA office Monday morning.
Capps was a force from his defensive end position this season. He finished third on the team in tackles with 53 while registering 12 sacks this season which is third-most in the NAIA by an individual player.
He picked up four sacks on the road at No. 1 Lindsey Wilson and two apiece against Florida Memorial and Georgetown.
Capps led the team in tackles for a loss with 21.5 and forced two fumbles this season.
The Norcross, Ga., native finished his career with 146 tackles and 24.5 sacks. He was named to the All-Mid-South Conference first team this season and earned second team honors in 2019.
Capps is Cumberland’s 10th NAIA All-American since the restart of the program in 1990 and the fifth first team All-American.
