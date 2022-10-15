Capps playing in the X-League in Japan

Former Cumberland defensive end Jase Capps is playing for the Nojima Sagamihara Rise in Japan’s X-League.

 Cumberland University

Former Cumberland football standout Jace Capps is playing overseas in Japan’s X-League for the Nojima Sagamihara Rise.

The X-League is the highest level of American Football in Japan. Their games are based off of American college football rules, but they play 12-minute quarters instead of 15 during the first stage of their season. There are four tiers in the league: X1 Super, X1 Area, X2, and X3 with the Nojima Sagamihara Rise playing in the X1 Super Tier. They play a seven-game season and currently stand with a 1-2 record after three games.

