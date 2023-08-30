CHATTANOOGA — In the history of Mt. Juliet Christian’s series against Lookout Valley, the home team has never won.
It was no different this year as MJCA went to the shadows of the Lookout City and came home with a 36-28 triumph last Friday night.
The Saints entered the contest 1-0 after handling RePublic with relative ease. Lookout Valley looked to get into the win column after a Week 1 loss to Grace Baptist. On a blisteringly hot evening, kickoff was pushed back to 8 p.m., sending the game deeper into the night. An absurd amount of penalties didn’t help with that.
After Lookout Valley returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, the Saints leaped out to an early lead on touchdown runs by Zach Cartwright and Cole Launsby. But Lookout Valley came crawling back on a few fluke plays. What could’ve been a sure interception for the Saints turned into a tip-drill touchdown for the Yellow Jackets on one of their four scores.
The game went back and forth for the majority of the night, but not without some interruption. There were several crucial plays that were called back because of penalties, adding up to nearly 400 yards in penalties on the night for either side.
Late into the game is where the aforementioned tip-touchdown came into play as the Yellow Jackets were put in position to tie the game. On the resulting kickoff, the Saints had to punt the ball away. Lookout Valley set up shop from the MJCA 35-yard line, the Jackets’ best opening field position of the night. Both teams were on edge. There was less than two minutes remaining in the contest. The Saints were able to make some defensive stands, aided by holding penalties, to get the ball back the kneel the game into closing.
“It’s always good to get the win,” MJCA coach Dan Davis said. “Our kids played hard. It was hot and humid, and Lookout came to play. We had to fight all four quarters. But we’re at 2-0 now. It’s been a long time since that’s happened. We have plenty of work to do, but I absolutely loved the effort from my team.”
For the second week in a row, Saints freshman running back Cartwright carried the ball for over 100 yards, this week being 163 and a pair of touchdowns. Behind him, KK Curtis, another freshman, managed 110 yards rushing. This duo split defenders for most of the night as Evan Padilla’s passing was a nice complement when the defense blitzed. Padilla completed 9 of his 17 passes for 105 yards, giving the Saints 396 yards of offense on the day.
“If you want to win football games in November and December, you have to establish a stout run game,” Davis said. “That’s what we decided we were going to build this new foundation on. We’re still going to be pretty capable in the pass game, but we said from the outset that we will be running the ball and we’re going to continue to hone that and be physical.
“Zach is coming out here and pounding the rock every single week. He’s doing such a great job, being just a freshman and all. He’s going to be awesome and he continues to do great things for us. We’re excited for his future with us. And we’re going to keep developing him into an incredible back for our team.”
On special teams, Andy Griffith blocked two extra points and a punt.
MJCA advanced to 2-0 as the Saints returned home to play host to Providence Christian Academy. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. this coming Friday at Ed Suey Field. All live coverage can be accessed on the Saints Sports Network.
