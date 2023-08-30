CHATTANOOGA — In the history of Mt. Juliet Christian’s series against Lookout Valley, the home team has never won.

It was no different this year as MJCA went to the shadows of the Lookout City and came home with a 36-28 triumph last Friday night.

