Carver carves up White County as Green Hill rings up 56-27 win

MT. JULIET — Points were plentiful Friday night at Green Hill High School as Green Hill wide receiver Kaleb Carver scored five touchdowns in a 56-27 Region 5-5A victory over the White County Warriors.
After forcing White County to go three-and-out on the opening drive of the game, the Hawks took a lead that they would never surrender.
A nine-play, 51-yard drive was capped off with a Brax Lamberth 2-yard touchdown. Sam Crickmar’s PAT gave Green Hill an early 7-0 lead with 6:46 left to play in the first quarter.
The Warriors responded nicely, thanks to a 53-yard pass from Tripp Pinion to tight end Grayson Walker that set up Malaki Dowell to score on a 31-yard run on the next play. DJ Paul’s extra point fell short of the crossbar, leaving White County trailing by one.
An offensive explosion occurred for Green Hill throughout the remainder of the first half.
A stretch of 28 unanswered points began when quarterback Cade Mahoney lofted a perfect pass to Carver, who outran two defenders on his way to the end zone for a 65-yard touchdown. Crickmar’s extra point made the score 14-6 near the end of the opening quarter.
Green Hill safety Anthonie Shannon forced and recovered a Dowell fumble at the Green Hill 13-yard line and the Hawks turned the turnover into points. Another nine-play drive ended with a 16-yard Mahoney-to-Carver score. Crickmar added the point after to extend the lead to 21-6 with 9:50 left in the first half.
Following three drives without points, which was the longest scoring drought of the game, the Hawks struck on the first play of a drive with a 57-yard Carver reverse. The touchdown was the junior’s third of the game, but just his first rushing score. Crickmar put the football through the uprights, increasing the Green Hill advantage to 28-6.
Another fumble recovery for Green Hill immediately led to more points for the Hawks. From the White County 29-yard line, Mahoney needed just one play to find receiver Sean Aldridge in the end zone. Mahoney’s third passing touchdown and Crickmar’s fifth PAT put the score at 35-6 with 2:29 remaining in the half.
Airing it out on offense helped the Warriors find some rhythm. A 10 play, 78-yard drive put an end to the 28 unanswered points from Green Hill, as Dowell caught a 9-yard pass out of the backfield from Pinion for six. Pinion then found Walker for the two-point conversion, drawing the Warriors within 21 points with 11 seconds left in the first half.
On the following kickoff, a directional kick towards the Green Hill sideline was fielded by Carver, who immediately darted for the opposite side of the field. A wall of blockers helped escort Carver into the end zone with no time remaining in the half.
Crickmar booted the ball through the uprights, sending the Hawks into the halftime locker room leading 42-14.
Receiving the second-half kickoff, it was more of the same for the Green Hill offense. With great field position, the Hawks needed just six plays to score, as Mahoney threw a high arcing pass to Carver near the backline of the end zone, which was caught for a 27-yard touchdown. An extra point from Crickmar increased the Green Hill lead to 49-14.
Dowell, who had nearly rushed for 600 yards in the previous two weeks, would not allow the Hawks to let their guard down. Needing only four plays, the Warriors moved 66 yards and only took 1:59 off the game clock before Dowell sprinted across the goal line for a 36-yard touchdown. Paul’s extra point was true, making the score 49-21 with 7:21 remaining in the third.
With 10 combined touchdowns already scored, why not another? Sticking with their running attack, the Hawks chewed up nearly four and half minutes on a drive that was finished with a Niko Duffie 4-yard touchdown run. The point after from Crickmar, his eighth of the game, put Green Hill ahead 56-21 with nearly three minutes left in the third quarter.
Needing quick scores, the Warriors continued to air it out. Pinion took a chance deep down the field, but the pass into double coverage was intercepted by Isaiah Lopez.
Crickmar was called upon to punt for just the second time once Green Hill’s drive stalled. Taking over from their own 48-yard line, the Warriors advanced the ball into the red zone, setting up a 2-yard touchdown run for Dowell, his fourth score of the game. Paul’s point after attempt sailed wide left, keeping the score at 56-27.
The Hawks were able to run out the clock on the final drive of the game, finalizing their fifth straight victory.
“Tonight was a big step in the right direction for accomplishing our goal to try to make the playoffs,” said Green Hill head coach Josh Crouch. “We will see if we can continue on that momentum and keep riding it.”
On three receptions, one carry, and one kickoff return, Carver finished the night with 237 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns. Mahoney had an excellent night as well, going 12 of 16 for 215 yards and four touchdown passes. Lamberth finished with 20 carries for 120 yards and a score, to go along with Duffie’s 34 yards and a score as well.
This week, Green Hill (5-1) will host East Nashville while White County (3-3) returns to Sparta to take on Wilson Central, wrapping up the Warriors’ three-game Wilson County triangle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.