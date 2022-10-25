GALLATIN — Three Kaleb Carver touchdowns helped Green Hill to a 28-14 victory last Friday night at Station Camp, clinching a spot in the playoffs for the Hawks and setting up a region championship matchup in Week 11 against Mt. Juliet.
“Kaleb (Carver) is maybe a once-in-a-lifetime kind of kid,” said Green Hill head coach Josh Crouch after the win. “Somebody will be really lucky on Saturdays to get him.”
It was the Hawks who were lucky to have Carver on their side in this matchup as the senior playmaker made an immediate impact in the opening minute of the game. After a Station Camp three-and-out on the first possession, Carver fielded a punt and followed a wall of Green Hill blockers into the end zone for a 75-yard punt-return touchdown. Sam Crickmar added the extra point, giving the visitors a 7-0 lead just 58 seconds into the game.
The Bison wasted no time with their response, matching the big play with one of their own. Starting from their own 44-yard line, a handoff to Cade Abner resulted in a 56-yard rushing touchdown right down the middle of the field. Maxx Elliott’s point-after tied the game with 10:42 left in the first quarter.
Both defenses settled in after the two quick scores, making the remainder of the quarter a battle for field position. Five of the six drives following Station Camp’s score were three-and-outs and concluded with punts.
A Station Camp punt to begin the second quarter gave possession to the Hawks at their own 32-yard line. Having not moved the chains once in their first three drives, the Green Hill offense utilized a balanced attack to produce a 12-play, 68-yard drive that was capped off with a 2-yard touchdown run by quarterback Cade Mahoney. A successful Crickmar PAT put the Hawks back in front by seven with 6:15 left in the first half.
Station Camp began to mount a drive of its own, moving inside Green Hill territory with less than three minutes left in the quarter. Two penalties halted the momentum of the Bison and resulted in a Blake Lancaster punt to the Hawks.
Green Hill’s fourth three-and-out of the first half gave the ball right back to the Bison with less than a minute to go before halftime. Reaching midfield, a Station Camp fumble on the final play of the half was recovered by Anthony Kilmon, a senior linebacker in the Hawks’ defense.
The start to the second half resembled the beginning of the game. Falling on a squib kickoff around midfield, Mahoney tossed a bubble screen to Carver, who sprinted down the sideline for a 43-yard touchdown just over a minute into the third quarter. Crickmar booted the extra point through the uprights, giving the Hawks a 21-7 advantage.
Another Station Camp drive that put the Bison in Green Hill territory stalled, resulting in another punt. The Hawks continued to struggle establishing a consistent ground attack against a strong defensive front for Station Camp and punted the ball right back to the home team with less than five minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Although down by 14 points, the Bison remained true to their rushing attack. Quarterback Luke Dickens had been bottled up by the Green Hill front seven for most of the night until the junior sprung a 55-yard touchdown run to make it a one-score game. Elliott made it a seven-point game with 3:23 to play in the third.
Both sides exchanged punts late in the third quarter, with the Bison kicking the ball to the Hawks on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Beginning the drive at its 12-yard line, the Green Hill offense picked up one first down on a pitch and catch between Mahoney and Carver, who connected three snaps later for an even bigger play. On third and five, Mahoney fired a short pass that Carver hauled in and turned on the jets for a 71-yard touchdown. Crickmar converted on his fourth extra point of the evening, making the score 28-14 with 9:41 left to play.
Trailing by two scores, the Bison offense used a no-huddle, tempo strategy to quickly move down the field. On the doorstep of the red zone, Dickens lofted a pass that hung up in the air long enough for Green Hill safety Gabe March to make a play on the ball and haul in his second interception of the season.
While not moving the ball a great distance after the takeaway, the Hawks were able to run over three minutes off the game clock before Crickmar’s seventh punt of the game, the most in a single game in Green Hill’s young program history. Knowing the Bison needed to air it out, the Hawks applied pressure and sacked Dickens on three of the four plays and turned Station Camp over on downs. Green Hill ran the final three minutes off the clock to improve to 6-3 overall and 4-1 in Region 5-5A.
“I thought we were pretty tough and played good Green Hill football on defense,” said Crouch. “It was a really fun football game to be a part of.”
Carver finished with nine receptions for 138 yards and two receiving touchdowns to go along with his 75-yard punt return touchdown. Mahoney went 15-of-22 for 187 yards and two touchdown passes while also leading the Hawks in rushing with 47 yards and a score on the ground.
Green Hill hosts Mt. Juliet at 7 p.m. Friday to determine who wins Region 5-5A while Station Camp (5-4) hosts Hunters Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.