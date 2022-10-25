GALLATIN — Three Kaleb Carver touchdowns helped Green Hill to a 28-14 victory last Friday night at Station Camp, clinching a spot in the playoffs for the Hawks and setting up a region championship matchup in Week 11 against Mt. Juliet.

“Kaleb (Carver) is maybe a once-in-a-lifetime kind of kid,” said Green Hill head coach Josh Crouch after the win. “Somebody will be really lucky on Saturdays to get him.”

(0) comments

