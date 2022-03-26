Cates honored at National Football Foundation banquet

Cumberland defensive lineman Morgan Cates was honored Tuesday night at the Middle Tennessee National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame banquet.
Cates was given the NFF Scholar-Athlete Award presented to senior athletes for outstanding academic achievement, school and community leadership, and football performance in the Middle Tennessee region.
Cates’ honor comes after receiving the Mid-South Conference All-Academic Team award and Mid-South Conference Champion of Character honors this past fall.
He has played for Cumberland football for three seasons collecting 36 tackles in his career, eight for loss with two sacks.
