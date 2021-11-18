Cates named to MSC Football Champions of Character Team

Cumberland defensive end Morgan Cates has been named to the 2021 Mid-South Conference Football Champions of Character Team released by conference officials Tuesday.
The Halls native has seen action on the field each of the past three seasons with the Phoenix. Over his career, he has collected 36 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, and two sacks. Cates has been named to the Academic All-Mid-South Conference list two times in 2019 and the spring of 2021.
The MSC recognizes a Champions of Character Team for each championship sport. The student-athletes that are honored on the Champions of Character Team were nominated by their coaches based on their leadership on campus and in the community while demonstrating the five core character values of the NAIA.
(0) comments
