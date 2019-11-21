Catoosa Wildlife Management Area fatality shakes hunters

The recent fatal hunting accident on the Catoosa Wildlife Management Area has some hunters concerned about utilizing the popular public land managed by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
"The accident was a factor," said Lebanon's Roy Denney about his decision to cancel a Catoosa camping trip and deer hunt he and a friend had planned for months.
"The cold weather was also part of it," Denney said, "but after hearing about the accident we were concerned about the area's congestion."
Although the Catoosa WMA spans over 82,000 acres in parts of three counties, during deer season it can become crowded in some of the more accessible spots.
A party was hunting on Catoosa on Nov. 8 when one of the members -- a 38-year-old Knoxville man -- was fatally shot by his father. A media report said he was "struck in the torso after being mistaken for a deer in the thick woods."
A subsequent report said the man had shot a deer and was on his way to retrieve it when he was shot. He reportedly had removed the mandatory blaze orange hat and vest he had been wearing.
Although a number of hunters have died of natural causes on Catoosa -- mostly from heart attacks -- the recent fatal shooting was just the second in the WMA's half-century history. The other occurred decades ago when a hunter was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head. The shooter was never identified.
I grew up in nearby Crossville, and an uncle and a cousin spent their careers as Catoosa game wardens. I've always enjoyed touring the scenic area -- in September I went with Denney and his friend on a scouting trip -- but I've hunted on it only once, in the mid-1960's.
Back then Catoosa was one of the few places in the state with a sizable deer population, and hunters poured in from everywhere. The roadsides would be lined with tents and RVs, and opening day sounded like a war zone.
I didn't like the idea of being surrounded by hundreds of strangers with high-powered rifles, unknown skills, and possibly itchy trigger fingers.
Safety wasn't my only concern. I didn't like getting to my stand in the dark, and shortly after sunrise a hunter would come stomping through the woods, scaring off every deer in the vicinity.
Catoosa was too congested for my taste, so, except for one trip, I did my deer hunting on private land. There weren't as many deer, but the hunting was more enjoyable.
In the past couple of decades the state's deer population has exploded, offering more private-land hunting opportunities. But Catoosa continues to attract large numbers of hunters who seek a trophy.
On Catoosa only bucks with a minimum of four points on one antler or a 15-inch antler span can be taken. Since I'm not a trophy hunter, Catoosa's not for me. I want to be able to shoot a smaller buck if I choose to.
I have nothing against trophy hunting -- most of my hunting buddies shoot nothing but big bucks -- but I don't hunt for antlers. So between Catoosa's trophy-only rule and the crowded conditions, I have no desire to hunt there.
I realize hunting accidents can and do occur on private land, which is why every hunter, wherever he hunts, needs to follow common-sense safety rules.
Always wear the requisite blaze orange, and never shoot at "movement." If the target is not clear, don't dare shoot. One split-second mistake could result in a dead hunter.
Remember that before you pull the trigger.
Larry Woody is The Democrat's outdoors writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.
