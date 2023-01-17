‘Cats can’t complete comeback from scoreless second quarter

Mt. Juliet’s Osize Daniyan dunks during the third quarter last Friday at Wilson Central.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central’s boys outscored Mt. Juliet in two quarters and tied in a third last Friday night.

But Mt. Juliet pitched a second-quarter shutout and that proved to be just a little too much for the Wildcats to overcome as the Golden Bears opened District 9-4A action with a 42-37 win in the Battle of the Gateway.

