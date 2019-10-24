Caution urged when hunting from tree stands

Deer season is underway -- archery, to be followed by muzzleloader and gun -- which means thousands of hunters across the state will be up in the air.
Hunting from tree stands becomes more popular every year, for two reasons: (1) it is publicized and glamorized in hunting magazines and on TV hunting shows and (2) it is very effective.
But it is also very dangerous.
In Tennessee, and I assume in other states as well, tree-stand accidents are the leading cause of hunting-related injuries.
Tree-stand safety has become a focal point in Tennessee's Hunter Education classes that are mandatory for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1969.
Yet, despite the emphasis on safety, hundreds of tree-stand accidents occur every hunting season. They range from minor scrapes and bruises to fatalities.
They can happen to any hunter, no matter how experienced. I've cited this example before:
Several years ago an acquaintance in Hardin County was checking his ladder stand prior to deer season. He climbed up to shift the angle of the seat, and when he unfastened the strap holding the stand to the tree, the metal ladder sprang back, throwing him to the ground 20 feet below.
His back was broken, and he spent two years undergoing painful rehab. He became addicted to pain-killers and lost his job, home and family. His life was destroyed by one careless moment atop a deer stand.
There are other graphic cases. Last season a hunter was found hanging upside down, dead, from his deer stand. He had fallen from atop the stand, and as he fell his feet became entangled in his safety harness. Dangling upside down, he was unable to free himself.
His body was discovered hours later when concerned friends came to check on him.
Since only the most serious accidents receive media attention, there's no way to know how many others go unreported but still result in injury.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency advises hunters to inspect tree stands prior to the season to make sure they are safe. That's especially important for home-made stands -- usually consisting of a few boards nailed in the forks of a tree.
Over time nails rust, boards rot, and growing limbs shift. A stand that was solid last year may not be solid a year later.
Commercially-manufactured deer stands and ladders left in place from last season should also be inspected. Vines and brush should be cleared away, and straps checked.
A check should also be made for wasp and hornet nests. Imagine sitting down on a wasp nest in the pre-dawn dark, holding a loaded rife, 20 feet above the ground.
Climbing up and down a tree-stand ladder wearing heavy hunting boots, gloves and cumbersome clothing can be a challenge, especially when the metal rungs are wet, or glazed with frost and ice.
I don't hunt from tree stands. I've killed 140 deer since 1963, and all but five were while hunting on the ground. Four were killed from low-level shooting houses. Only one was killed from atop a ladder stand, and that was some 40 years ago.
I'm not as agile as I was back then -- another reason why I keep my feet on the ground.
Larry Woody is The Democrat's outdoors writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.
