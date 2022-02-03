Lebanon’s eighth-ranked boys saw a good start go awry during the latter stages of the second quarter and much of the second half Tuesday night as visiting Cookeville collected 56-47 win at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Blue Devils were missing two players who accounted for 48 points in last month’s 83-81 win at Cookeville. But their defense lopped 25 points off the Cavaliers’ total.
CHS still had plenty to overcome deficits of 12-4 and 18-9. The Cavs scored the final 10 points of the first half to go up 24-20 by halftime and used a 28-9 run to go in front 37-27 midway through the third quarter.
“They did a good job of changing defenses, kind of took us out of getting into a rhythm offensively,” Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said of the Cavs. “We got stagnant on offense at times, standing. They’re a team that can score in bunches. They shoot it well from the perimeter with multiple guys.”
But Lebanon recovered to cut the margin to two on two fourth-quarter occasions, the latter at 47-45 on a Jaylen Abston 3-pointer with just over a minute to play. Earlier, a fastbreak layup by Wyatt Bowling drew the Blue Devils to within 42-40.
“Had a couple of illegal screen calls and didn’t execute in our man offense,” McDowell said. “They made plays at key times tonight, made shots, forced turnovers and they did a good job of making free throws down the stretch and we didn’t.”
Dontae Potts-heard sank 7 of 8 free throws, including 5 of 6 in the fourth quarter, and two third-period 3-pointers to lead Cookeville with 15 points. DJ Potts-heard had all 10 of his tallies, including both 3s, in the second half as the Cavaliers climbed to 13-13 for the season and 3-3 in District 9-4A.
“They’ve played a tough schedule,” McDowell said of the Cavs. “They’ve played some really good teams. They’ve had a situation where they’ve been dealing with, just like everybody, some injuries, some sickness, some different stuff. But they’re a scary team. They’re athletic, they’re long, they shoot it well from the perimeter.
“At the beginning of the year, we felt like they would be one of the teams to be in contention for the league. They’re probably playing the best that they’ve played right now.”
Yarin Alexander threw in two early 3-pointers to stake Lebanon to the 12-4 lead and keyed the comeback in the third with another as he led all scorers with 19 points. Abston added seven of his nine in the second half while Bowling and Brice Njezic each scored six (two 3s off the bench in the second half), Rolando Dowell five and Landen Engles two as the Blue Devils dropped to 20-5, 4-2.
“With having some personnel changes and not having some guys tonight that we had the last time, we probably needed to play a little differently,” McDowell said. “We had some guys who got in foul trouble in the first half and that limited things we were able to do.
“But our kids fought. We battled.”
Lebanon will host district leader Green Hill on Friday night in a MyTV30-televised game which will also be the Blue Devils’ home finale. The Hawks can clinch the top seed with a win while the Blue Devils can create a logjam at the top with one league game remaining. LHS is also expected to have Jarred Hall back in the lineup following a four-game suspension.
Wildcats shut Bears down in third quarter, out in fourth
GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central’s defense clamped down Mt. Juliet in the third quarter and put the visiting Golden Bears in total lockdown in the fourth of a 50-36 win Tuesday night.
Mt. Juliet got off to a good start, leading 19-12 at the first-quarter break and 31-24 at halftime. But the Bears had just five third-period points and none in the fourth as they slipped to 3-20 for the season and 0-5 in District 9-4A while the Wildcats climbed to 8-13, 3-3.
Adler Kerr sank 6 of 7 free throws to lead all scorers with 16 points for Central while Damion Fayne finished with 12. Austin Alexander fired in all five of his foul shots and scored seven while Ethan Thomas tossed in six, Evan Riggan four, Josh Anderson a 3 and Triston Blackburn two.
Griffin Throneberry tossed in 10 points in the first quarter and all five Mt. Juliet tallies in the third, finishing with 15 points, including three triples. Keion Irby scored seven points, Braxton Corey six, Eric Williams and Zion Sanders a 3 apiece and Brady Jones two.
Mt. Juliet will travel to Cookeville on Friday night. Wilson Central has a district bye but will go to Station Camp on Saturday afternoon for a non-league makeup tilt.
Commanders pull away from Saints
Friendship Christian’s third-ranked Division II-A boys pulled away after the first quarter to a 77-37 win over visiting Mt. Juliet Christian on Tuesday night at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
The Commanders widened a 15-13 first-quarter edge to 37-23 by halftime and 60-28 going into the fourth as they climbed to 19-6 for the season and 11-2 in District 4.
Max Duckwiler dropped in three 3-pointers and 5 of 6 free throws to lead Friendship with 20 points while Casey Jones tossed in 12, including eight in the third quarter. Colby Jones notched nine points, Charley Carpenter seven (including a pair of 3s), Kaelin Horton six, La’Quarrius Talley five; Dillon Turner, Hayden Potts, Noah Major and Knox Hayslip four each and Zak Young two.
Max Beaty bagged three 3-pointers to lead Mt. Juliet Christian with 13 points while Derrick Crouch scored seven first-half tallies. Caleb Smith sank two triples for his six while Jamie Edgerton hit a 3 and Chase Smith, M.J. Maecker, Micah Smith and Coleton Parker two apiece.
Friendship is scheduled to close out the regular season at the Sportsplex on Friday night against No. 5 Clarksville Academy. MJCA will entertain Ezell-Harding at the same time.
Hawks pull away from Siegel
MT. JULIET — Stepping out of District 9-4A for a night, Green Hill gradually pulled away to a 63-43 win over visiting Siegel on Tuesday night.
The Hawks led 14-12 at the first-quarter break, 28-22 at halftime and 34-44 going into the fourth as they improved to 18-3 for the season going into Friday’s league trip to Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court with a chance to clinch the league’s top seed.
Center Jason Burch scored 16 points for Green Hill while guards Paxton Davidson and Blake Stacey each threw in 13. Mo Ruttlen added eight in the second half while Parker Overath and Aaron Mattingly finished with four apiece, Garrett Brown a 3-pointer and Seth Taylor and Niko Duffie two each.
Tre’von Bass totaled a game-high 22 points, including 10 free throws, for Siegel as the Stars slipped to 11-13.
Green Hill’s game at Green Hill, which was snowed out early last month, has been canceled, GHHS athletic director E.J. Wood said in an email Wednesday morning.
