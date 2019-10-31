Cedars of Lebanon State Park has been selected as one of two Middle Tennessee locations where hunters can drop off harvested deer heads for Chronic Wasting Disease testing.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency chose the Lebanon site, along with one in Waynesboro, and requests hunters to drop off deer heads to be tested as part of the Agency's monitoring of the dreaded disease.
The heads, with at least six inches of the neck attached, can be dropped off at the Cedars of Lebanon State Park maintenance building between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. seven days a week.
If it is not convenient to drop off the head on the day the deer is killed, it can be done within the next day or so, depending on the temperature. The brain and spinal tissue used for testing needs to be relatively fresh.
The heads will be stored in a cooler until picked up by TWRA wildlife manager Russ Skoglund and shipped to a laboratory at Colorado State University where CWD tests are performed.
Depending on the back-log, results of the tests will be known in two-to-three weeks. If there are any positive tests, an announcement will be made by the TWRA. Skoglund says so far no CWD cases have been found in Middle Tennessee. The disease, which in recent years has spread into 25 states, last winter made its way into West Tennessee. Over 100 CWD-infected deer have been diagnosed in five counties there, resulting in the formation of a special CWD Zone in which there is mandatory checking of all deer harvested.
Skoglund says the Lebanon site was selected because of its central location and locker facility.
"We have 27 freezers for collecting samples in West Tennessee, and wanted a couple in Middle Tennessee," he says. "Since the one in Waynesboro is fairly close to the CWD Zone, we wanted to have another one further away."
The Cedars of Lebanon site is also convenient for Skoglund, a former Lebanon resident who lives in nearby Putnam County and will collect the heads for shipping to the Colorado lab.
As of last week no heads had been dropped off, but few hunters are aware of the program. Skoglund also noted it is early in archery season and relatively few deer have been killed. The numbers will escalate when muzzleloader season opens Nov. 9, followed by gun season on Nov. 23.
"The more we have to work with, the more accurate will be the data," Skoglund says.
The TWRA considers CWD the worst crisis in the history of the state's deer management. It is highly contagious -- spread via urine, feces and saliva -- and always fatal. A deer can be infected with CWD for at least a year and a half before manifesting symptoms, which include erratic behavior and physically wasting away. During that time the infected, wide-ranging deer can spread the disease to other deer throughout the area.
CWD is limited to cervids - deer, elk, moose and antelope -- and not a threat to humans, livestock, domestic animals or other wildlife. But it can decimate a deer population and devastate deer hunting -- the state's most popular type of hunting and a multi-million-dollar industry.
Larry Woody is The Democrat's outdoors writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.
