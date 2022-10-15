Anxious to scratch a 21-year itch, Lebanon was determined to make just its second trip to the TSSAA state volleyball tournament and methodically dispatched Bradley Central back to Cleveland by consistent scores of 25-19, 25-20, 25-19 in sectional action Thursday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.

The visiting Lady Bears rarely led as Lebanon used early runs to take the lead and held off Bradley rallies as the Lady Devils advanced to the state with a 21-8 record.

