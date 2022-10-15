Anxious to scratch a 21-year itch, Lebanon was determined to make just its second trip to the TSSAA state volleyball tournament and methodically dispatched Bradley Central back to Cleveland by consistent scores of 25-19, 25-20, 25-19 in sectional action Thursday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The visiting Lady Bears rarely led as Lebanon used early runs to take the lead and held off Bradley rallies as the Lady Devils advanced to the state with a 21-8 record.
“They definitely wanted this,” said first-year Lebanon coach Brooke Pickler, a former Lady Devil player who was an assistant under predecessor Adrienne Dotson when the current juniors and seniors were underclassmen before spending last season on Stephanie Harman’s staff at Watertown. “We did well about siding out quick and we led the entire game. To not give up any leads was huge and to win 3-0 at this level is good energy to go into the state tournament with… Our defense, I have to give them huge credit. All of our defense steps up and they have great reaction time in the back row so that helps on that block coverage.”
Libero Erin Gallatin is one of eight Lady Devil seniors who led Lebanon to the state for the first time since 2001.
“We were just determined to win this,” Gallatin said. “We wanted to make history. It’s been 20 years since we’ve been to state. So we watched film on the other team. We watched their weaknesses and then we hit them where they’re weak.
“We’ve been together since freshman year… We had a lot of chemistry together and played good.”
The state tournament will serve off Tuesday with the double-elimination Class AAA tourney held at Rockvale. Lebanon will play the first match at 9:30 a.m. against Hillsboro, making its first state appearance in 40 years.
Win or lose, the Lady Devils will return Wednesday for a 9:30 a.m. winner’s bracket game or a 2:30 p.m. loser-out match against either Houston (27-11) or Cleveland (45-5). In the other bracket are West Ridge (25-10), Brentwood (33-10), Maryville (31-13) and Collierville (34-8). The championship match will be at 4 p.m. Friday at Siegel.
Lebanon’s previous trip to state in ’01 was largely a successful one. Under a different format in which the eight teams played three pool matches, the then-Devilettes won their pool with a 2-1 record with wins over Centennial and Bartlett with a loss to Tennessee. The Devilettes swept Sullivan South in the quarterfinal round before falling in the semifinals to Ooltewah to finish a 3-2 mark.
The Devilettes’ coach that season, Stephanie Harman, wasn’t able to duplicate her alma mater’s trip to state as her Watertown team was eliminated in the Class A sectional round for the second straight year by Eagleville 25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 25-14; ending the Lady Tigers’ season at 27-12.
“Last year, it was three-and-done and it was over quick,” Harman said. “(This time) we could not utilize our middles. We couldn’t get our outside set. We had a hard time controlling the pace of the game. We had an off night compared to the way we played in the district and region.”
