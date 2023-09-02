MT. JULIET — Wilson Central’s boys tied for first place in a District 9-AA golf tri-match Tuesday while the Lady Wildcats’ Meredith Eller was the individual girls winner at Pine Creek.
The Wildcats shot a 327 playing against Hendersonville and Greenbrier.
Central’s Eli Kibbe tied for third place with a 78, followed by teammate Griffin Smith in fifth place with an 80. Henry Siemer shot an 81, Konnor Adelsberger 88 and Trevor Katzenmiller 98.
Eller shot an 84 while teammate Chloe Lowe carded a 101 and Ava Graham a 113.
A day earlier, both Central teams competed in the Davidson Academy Invitational at Tennessee Grasslands on its Foxland Harbor Course in Gallatin.
Eller finished sixth with an 85. Lowe carded a 115 and London Lomas a 118 as the Lady Wildcats finished eighth out of 14 teams. Bell Buckle Webb won the match with the Feet’s Opal Domethong taking low medalist honors with a 73.
Kibbe tied for eighth place in the boys’ match with a 2-over 74. Lucas Ferrara finished with an 86, Adelsberger an 89, Siemer a 90 and Smith a 94.
The Wildcats finished 10th out of 19 teams with a 304. Macon County’s Tracin Parker shot a 1-under 71 to win the match. Franklin Road Academy won the team title with a 304.
Wilson Central will return to the links Tuesday at Dogwood Country Club for a tri-match with Lebanon and host Portland. Tee time is set for 1 p.m.
Lebanon girls fall by two strokes to Macon
LAFAYETTE — Lebanon’s girls dropped a two-stroke decision to host Macon County 266-268 Thursday.
Morgan Winfree led the Lady Devils with an 8s while Aiden Pearce posted an 86.
The Blue Devils finished third in a boys tri-match with Mt. Juliet and host Macon County.
Macon County won with a 284, followed by Mt. Juliet with a 336 and Lebanon 340.
James Pearce led Lebanon with an 82. Garrett Oliver, Jake Steves and Colin (no last name was given) each shot 86 and Drew East 87.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.