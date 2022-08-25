GLADEVILLE — Cookeville volleyball collected a 25-23, 19-25, 25-18, 25-21 District 7-AAA volleyball win at Wilson Central on Tuesday.
Sophomore Kaylee Harlin had seven kills and five digs for Central while senior Kristen Smith supplied seven kills, four digs and a highlight block; senior Sterling Webb finished with three digs and three blocks; junior Abigail Foster seven digs, a kill, four digs and two blocks; senior Riley Serbin seven aces and multiple digs, sophomore Reese Serbin 10 digs and two aces and sophomore Chloe McDonald four digs and two aces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.