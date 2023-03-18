Central-grad Jennings drives home six in MTSU win

Former Wilson Central standout Gabe Jennings takes off for first base.

 KAITLYN HUNGERFORD • Middle Tennessee Athletic Communications

MURFREESBORO — Middle Tennessee State’s 11-3 baseball win over Tennessee Tech on a chilly Wednesday night was full of Wilson County influence.

Former Wilson Central star Gabe Jennings drove in six runs on a single, two doubles and a homer. The junior has started every game at third base for the Blue Raiders this season.

