Central-grad Jennings drives home six in MTSU win

MURFREESBORO — Middle Tennessee State’s 11-3 baseball win over Tennessee Tech on a chilly Wednesday night was full of Wilson County influence.
Former Wilson Central star Gabe Jennings drove in six runs on a single, two doubles and a homer. The junior has started every game at third base for the Blue Raiders this season.
His two run single in the fourth inning was good timing for freshman Justin Lee, who pitched the fourth and fifth frames to be in the right place at the right time to get his first collegiate win. The right-hander from Mt. Juliet High struck out three in the scoreless outing.
Lee did walk a batter, who happened to be his former Golden Bear teammate John Dyer. Tech’s senior first baseman had a single, a walk and a run scored.
Jennings’ six RBIs is tied for sixth in MTSU history for a single game.
“I haven’t started the season out the way I have wanted to, but all my teammates have been behind me every day,” Jennings told MTSU athletic communications. “I’ve always been in position to drive runs in and today I was able to do it.
“It was staying locked into the middle of the field. I’ve been spinning off a lot, it’s been causing a lot of problems, so I tried to lock in the middle of the field, and let the baseball come to me. I hit a couple of [pitcher’s] mistakes. That’s what I’ve been missing lately. I capitalized on them today and I think that was the difference.”
Jennings’ 18 RBI leads the Blue Raiders and is tied for tops in home runs with four despite just a .240 batting average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.