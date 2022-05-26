Central holds back Summit in state opener

MURFREESBORO — Last Friday, Summit overcame a 7-2 deficit to edge Beech to punch its ticket to the state softball tournament.
On Tuesday, Wilson Central opened a similar five-run lead before holding off a late Trojan comeback to win 7-5 at McKnight.
The Spartans took a 1-0 lead in the first inning against Kenzie Miller.
But Summit committed a two-run error on Taelor Chang’s grounder as the Lady Wildcats took the lead.
Central built a 6-1 lead with four in the fourth on RBI singles by Reese Serbin and Camryn Langley, a double by Chang and an error.
But Summit came back with a run in the fifth and three in the sixth, mostly on balls hit to the area of the second-base bag.
“We knew that Summit did not give up,” Lady Wildcats coach Kacey Pedigo said. “We knew that Summit was going to push and we talked about how talented they were and had no letup in them.”
The Lady Wildcats countered with an RBI infield single to short by Alli Johnson.
Kyleigh Pitzer, who relieved Miller with one out in the second, fired the final 51/3 innings for the win.
Three Wilson Central errors made just one of the runs earned.
“They had a whole lot of base hits that didn’t get out of the dirt,” Pedigo said. “We were fortunate enough to get out of those.”
Five Summit miscues made just one Central score earned.
“We were able to capitalize,” Pedigo said. “We ran the bases well.”
Chang had two hits as she and Madison Carey doubled as Central was outhit 9-7.
The Lady Wildcats carried a 38-10 record into yesterday’s game against 33-10 Clarksville. The loser played for its season late in the afternoon while the winner is off until today’s 5:30 p.m. winner’s bracket final. Yesterday’s late-game winner will play another loser-out game at 11:30 a.m. today.
