Lebanon, Wilson Central, Mt. Juliet and Green Hill will be together in Class 6A football beginning next year, according to the new classifications released by TSSAA on Tuesday.
Whether they end up in the same region remains to be seen.
Lebanon, with an enrollment of 1,840 (as of the 20th day of school in August), is Wilson County’s largest school. Green Hill is up to 1,667 after being 5A two years ago when the school first opened. Mt. Juliet (1,637) and Wilson Central (1,578) are also moving up in class.
Watertown is moving up from 2A to 3A with an enrollment of 681. The Purple Tigers are tied with Austin-East as the second-highest team in Class 2A for basketball, baseball and softball, whose sports are divided into four classes. The Purple Tigers are moving up from 1A to 2A in volleyball and soccer, each of which have three classes.
Friendship Christian and Mt. Juliet Christian remain in Division II-A in all sports, though some of their region rivals may change.
According to the TSSAA release, schools have until next Monday to declare their intent to play up in classification.
Afterward, the state office staff will set districts and regions which will be published by Nov. 10, if not sooner. Schools which want to appeal their placement may appeal to the Board of Control which will meet Nov. 17.
In addition to setting districts and regions, the TSSAA staff is also making the region football schedules for the next two years to make sure those games, preferably played on Friday, are staffed by a shrinking pool of officials.
With a few exceptions for Weeks 1 and 2, region schedules will be scheduled for Weeks 3-11. Every school will play a Week 11 region game with odd-numbered regions playing on Thursday in 2023 and Friday in ’24. Even-numbered regions will play the opposite nights.
Completed region schedules will be posted at tssaa.org at 1 p.m. CST Nov. 21, after which schools may book non-league games for the next two seasons.
