Central’s Eller wins girls’ individual tournament at Macon

Wilson Central’s Meredith Eller tees off.

 Submitted

LAFAYETTE — Wilson Central’s Meredith Eller was girls’ low medalist Thursday in a quad match against Hendersonville, Goodpasture and host Macon County at Macon County Golf & Country Club.

Eller shot a 79. Her Lady Wildcat teammate Chloe Lowe carded a 123 and Ava Graham a 130 as Central finished third with 202 points.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.