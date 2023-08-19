Central’s Eller wins girls’ individual tournament at Macon

LAFAYETTE — Wilson Central’s Meredith Eller was girls’ low medalist Thursday in a quad match against Hendersonville, Goodpasture and host Macon County at Macon County Golf & Country Club.
Eller shot a 79. Her Lady Wildcat teammate Chloe Lowe carded a 123 and Ava Graham a 130 as Central finished third with 202 points.
Macon County won with 165.
On the boys’ side, Central also finished third with 344. Macon County won with 283 as the Tigers’ Maddox Crowder posted the individual winning score of 9-under 61.
Eli Kibbe led the Wildcats with an 81, good for ninth place. Konnor Adelsberger shot an 84, Griffin Smith 88 and Henry Siemer and Lucas Ferrara with 91s.
Wilson Central will host the annual Wilson County Invitational on Monday at Pine Creek. Some 85 golfers from Wilson County teams will compete for the Wilson County Cup and scholarships. Tee time is set for 7:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.