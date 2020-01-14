JOHNSON CITY -- Wilson Central competed in the KYA ETSU High School Classic at East Tennessee State over the weekend.
Sterling Melancon won the 60-meter dash in personal- and school-best times of 6.91 seconds, 12th best in the nation. He also won the 200 meters in :22.07.
On the girls' side, Zoe Vlk won the shot put with a throw of 42-8 and was second in the weight throw with a 47-7.
The boys' 4x4 relay team of Jude Wilt, Andrew Farber, Justin Smith and Melancon finished first in 3:35.4.
The boys' 4x1,000 -meter relay team of Farber, Wilt, Elliott Hughes and Alex Galligan was seventh in 11:39.41.
Palmer Baines was sixth in the high jump with a distance of 5-8.
Galligan was ninth in the two-mile run in 10:27.26.
Nolan Edwards was 10th in the long jump with a personal-best 18-5, 30th in the 400 meters in :59.04 and 40th in the 60 meters with a personal-best :7.75.
Justin Smith was 11th in the 200 meters with a personal-best :23.18.
Matthew Campbell was 11th in the weight throw with a personal-best 40-7 and 16th in the shot put with a 37-7.
Ava Coffman was 11th in the high jump with a 4-4 and 34th in the 200 meters with a personal-best :28.85.
Ben Vongsamphanh was 11th in the long jump with a personal-best 18-0. He was 44th in the 60 meters with a personal-best :7.85 and 200 meters in :25.18.
Tristan Lee was 12th in the two-mile in 10:50.2.
Diana Denemark was 13th in the 800 in 2:28.55 and 20th in the 400 in :64.09.
Michael Bengston was 14th in the weight throw with a personal-best 33-2 and 18th in the shot put with a personal-best 31-9.
Kennadi Yoder was 18th in the 200 meters with a school-record time of :27.47 and 29th in the 60 meters with a personal-best :8.49.
Hughes was 26th in the 800 in 2:10.4, followed by Farber in 27th place in 2:10.99.
Maya Follmer was 29th in the 400 meters in a personal-best :65.71 and 31st in the 200 in a personal-best :28.47.
Dakota Tomlinson was 32nd in the 60 meters in a personal-best :7.67 and 42nd in the 200 with a personal-best :25.16.
Kendall Mouvery was 34th in the 40 in :61.76 and 56th in the 800 in 2:24.2.
Madele Bittle 35th in the 400 meters in :30.42 and 42nd in the 200 in 1:07.79. Wilt was 36th in the 800 with a personal-best 2:13.41.
Okewusi Ayomitide was 36th in the 60 in a personal-best :7.74 and 46th in the 200 in :25.36. Elina Malancea was 37th in the mile run in 6:19.97.
Aubrey Katzenmiller was 38th in the 400 meters in :69.34 and 42nd in the 800 in 2:45.77.
Autumn Herman was 39th in the 400 meters in :69.34 and 42nd in the 800 in 2:45.77. Abe Gizaw was 41st in both the 60 in a personal-best :7.76 and the 200 meters in a personal-best :25.14.
Wilson Central competes in the Feb. 1 Music City Invite at Vanderbilt.
