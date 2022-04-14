GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central’s Kyleigh Pitzer and Green Hill’s Sophia Waters hooked up in a pitchers’ duel Tuesday evening with Taelor Chang’s fourth-inning home run the difference in Wilson Central’s 1-0 win.
Pitzer struck out 11 batters and Waters nine as each gave up two hits. Pitzer walked two and hit one while Waters issued one base on balls.
Chang’s blast went over the left-field wall. She also made a big defensive play in the sixth when she caught a foul ball going into the doorway of Wilson Central’s dugout with two Lady Hawk runners on base.
Pitzer also escaped a two-on jam in the seventh.
The Lady Wildcats committed one error the Lady Hawks none.
Lebanon outscores Blackman 9-5
MURFREESBORO — Lebanon compiled 15 hits Tuesday night as the Lady Devils punched the clock in a 9-5 win over host Blackman.
The Lady Devils broke open a 3-2 edge with five runs in the fifth inning on singles by Lily Beth Waddle, Alaina Smith and Andrea Huddleston, a homer by Carissa Ball and a fielder’s choice by Laina Knight.
Aly Dickerson had three hits while Knight, Keeli Davis, Katelyn Clemmons and Sarah Kizer each had two. Knight, who singled in Lebanon’s first run in the second inning, and Ball drove in two runs each.
Blackman banged out eight hits off Dickerson, who struck out 10 Lady Blaze batters in a seven-inning complete game. She also had to work around four Lebanon errors.
Clark drives in three in Friendship win at Clarksville Academy
Friendship Christian scored early and often in an 11-6 win at Clarksville Academy on Tuesday.
The Lady Commanders jumped to a 3-0 first-inning lead and broke open a 5-4 edge with five in the fourth. Charley Clark drove in three runs on as many singles, including in the first and fourth frames. Claire Miller, Bell Nokes and Gabby Lowe also had RBIs in the fourth.
Isabella Wilson pitched the first four innings for the win, followed by Shelby Lane the final three for the save. The pair combined to allow 10 hits while striking out nine.
Friendship finished with nine hits. Miller drove in two runs. Deshea Oakley had five of the Lady Commanders’ seven stolen bases.
The Lady Commanders were coming off a 5-1 loss at Nashville Christian on Sunday afternoon.
The game was scoreless until Landry West’s fifth-inning home run staked Friendship to a 1-0 lead.
But Nashville Christian scored twice in the bottom of the inning and sealed the win with three in the sixth as the Lady Eagles finished with seven hits off Wilson, who struck out six.
Friendship finished with four hits.
