Central’s Pitzer shuts out Lady Devils

GLADEVILLE — Kyleigh Pitzer pitched her second straight two-hit shutout against a county-rival Thursday when the Wilson Central senior. two nights after blanking Green Hill 1-0, shut down visiting Lebanon 7-0.
The Louisiana-signee struck out 13 Lady Devils.
Wilson Central scored twice in the first inning off Aly Dickerson before blowing the game open with four in the third and one in the fifth as the Lady Wildcats finished with 12 hits.
Alli Johnson had three hits and Maddison Carey and Taelor Chang two each. Carey and Camryn Langley drove in two runs apiece.
Dickerson pitched a total of 4 2/3 innings with five strikeouts while Laina Knight threw 1 1/3.
Wilson Central was coming off an 8-3 win over visiting Coffee County on Wednesday as Cassidy Goddard drove in four runs while Langley and Johnson each knocked in two. Langley and Johnson each had three of the Lady Wildcats’ 13 hits while Reese Serbin supplied two.
Kenzie Miller pitched the full seven innings, surrendering five hits while striking out 11. She had a shutout going until the Lady Raiders scored all their runs in the seventh.
