MT. JULIET — Isaac Schafer got all the runs he would receive, or need, in the first inning of Wilson Central’s 3-0 win at Green Hill on a blustery Wednesday night.
McKane Everett’s RBI double and Zac Wilson’s two-run double off left-hander Micah Summar gave Schafer his support before he took the mound.
Once on the mound, the right-hander held the Hawks to four hits and a walk while striking out four as he needed just 88 pitches to get through seven innings.
Summar was also masterful after the first. The left-hander also surrendered four hits and a walk while striking out six over 116 pitches in seven innings.
Both pitchers also hit a batter.
Wilson finished with two hits for Central. All of Green Hill’s hits were scattered singles.
Wildcats walk off with 4-3 win on DCA error
GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central followed its win at Green Hill with a 4-3 walk-off victory over visiting Donelson Christian as the Wilson County Invitational got under way Thursday night.
With Isaac Schafer on second base in the bottom of the seventh inning, Dylan Guethlein bunted him to third, with Schafer coming all the way around to score when the bunt was thrown past first base.
Luke Kinzer recorded the final out in the top of the seventh and was awarded the win. He came on as DCA tied the score 3-3 off Carson Reed, who walked two and struck out two in 1 2/3 innings. Starter Michael Demonbreun pitched five innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts.
Wilson Central took a 1-0 lead in the second inning off Vanderbilt-commit Ethan Robinson, who allowed only one hit and three walks while striking out 12 in five innings.
DCA took a 2-1 lead in the fifth before Central went back in front 3-2 in the sixth off reliever Colin Rutzky.
Wilson Central had just two singles, from Schafer and Zac Wilson, drew four walks, was hit by a pitch and the beneficiary of three DCA errors, prompting coach Anthony Ford to call for the bunt to move runners along.
Gallatin spoils Friendship’s home opener 6-4
Gallatin broke a tie and took control with four runs in the fifth inning of a 6-4 win over Friendship Christian in the Commanders’ home opener Thursday night.
Knox Hayslip’s two-run single staked Friendship to a 2-0 lead in the second inning. But Gallatin tied it with two in the third and broke it open in the fifth. The Commanders climbed back into the game with single scores in the fifth and sixth.
Friendship outhit Gallatin 10-5. Hayslip doubled as he and Carter Kring each collected two hits. Chase Eakes, Elijah Stockton and Storm Sellars doubled.
Eakes pitched the first five innings and took the loss as he allowed six runs (five earned) on four hits and five walks with six strikeouts. Will Barnwell allowed a hit and a walk over the final two frames.
Mt. Juliet’s Hunley, Reese one-hit Hendersonville
MT. JULIET — Austin Hunley and Keaton Reese combined on a one-hit shutout in Mt. Juliet’s 5-0 win over Hendersonville on Thursday night.
Hunley allowed the fourth-inning single by Kaden Wilks while striking out nine during his five-inning stint. Reese walked one over the final two frames.
Mt. Juliet scored a run in the first and sixth innings and three in the fifth, finishing with six hits. Kyle Fitzgibbons had two of the Golden Bear hits, including a triple. Justin Lee had a double.
