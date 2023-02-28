FRANKLIN — Wilson Central added to its impressive list of state wrestling champions while Green Hill began expanding its list during the TSSAA Championships last weekend at the Williamson County Ag Expo Center.

Wildcat junior Noah Todd won the 220 pound Class AA title in sudden victory, wrestling’s version of overtime. His is the 11th individual title won by Central since Austin Richard and John Kramer broke through in 2014. Thomas Borders won three titles and Michael Kramer two during their time in WCHS blue. Todd is the eighth Wildcat with an individual state championship. Mike Binns, Zach Linton and Calvin Martin also won state as Wildcats.

