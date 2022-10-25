SMYRNA — A 49-point first half buried Wilson Central at the claws of host Stewarts Creek, powering the Red Hawks to a 56-14 win last Friday night.
But despite dropping the game, Wilson Central (3-6) clinched a playoff spot due to Mt. Juliet defeating Hillsboro.
The opening period began with a triplet of touchdowns produced by the Red Hawk offense, finding the end zone on all of their its first-quarter drives. Gage Hoover-to-Tayden Mounivong was a connection established early in the night as the two connected on the first score of the game from 17 yards out to make the lead 7-0 at the 8:27 mark. Caleb Floyd later found the end zone with his legs before the last score of the quarter came again on a Hoover-to-Mounivong pass making the score 21-0 at the end of one.
Scoring did not stop there. Stewarts Creek followed the quarter with a quartet of paydirt-finding plays. Caleb Floyd converted on three scores in the second from 18, 36 and 16 yards, Floyd established his team a comfortable lead and a statsheet over 200 yards in the first half. Hoover found Aric Johnson on a 7-yard completion for the other score with 33 seconds remaining in the half.
Wilson Central, however, also found the end zone in the quarter. Gavin Mayfield hit Jase Neuble in stride to connect on a 69-yard deep ball for the score. At the break, Stewarts Creek led 49-7.
The running clock came into effect the entire second half, therefore much of it was short lived. Only two scores were produced in the entirety of the final 24 minutes, one from either squad.
Marcel Gordon found himself in the end zone after scampering in from 9 yards out at the 8:41 mark of the third quarter.
By the fourth, Stewarts Creek had already surrendered any further chances to increase itslead so it was up to Central to reduce the margin. That came on a 28-yard run from Chaz Martin to make the score 56-14, a score that lasted until the final buzzer sounded.
A rough offensive night for the Wildcats was led statistically by Mayfield completing 3 of 5 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown. Jase Neuble added over 100 all-purpose yards, rushing for 47 yards and hauling in his lone reception for 69. Martin finished with 33 yards and a touchdown as well.
For Stewarts Creek, Floyd powered the offense with his four touchdown runs as he compiled 203 rushing yards in the game despite just playing the first half. Hoover finished completing 13 of 24 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns in just one half as well. In the receiving game it was Mounivong hauling in five receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns.
The Wildcats will close their regular season at 7 p.m. this coming Friday at Hillsboro.
