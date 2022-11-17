GLADEVILLE — After three wins in each of the past two years, Wilson Central’s girls showed promise in the first half under new coach Jason Knowles, building an eight-point lead over visiting Station Camp in a season-opening TSSAA Hall of Champions game Tuesday night.
But Station Camp rallied for a 51-36 victory, revealing the Lady Wildcats still have work to do.
Jamey Ricketts buried a pair of early 3-pointers and finished the first quarter with three as the Lady Wildcats built a 17-9 lead.
But Station Camp rallied and took a 25-24 edge around two minutes before halftime. A 3 by the Lady ‘Cats’ Kristen Smith beat the buzzer and sent Central into the locker room ahead 28-25.
“Unfortunately, we were getting in foul trouble early and it took us away from the game plan,” Knowles said. “The game plan got us an eight-point lead early. We had two girls, Cloe (Smith) and Kendyle (Pickett) get in foul trouble early. We had to back off our press and sink back into a zone defense.
“Unfortunately, with basketball you get two weeks before the season starts. We really needed to adjust and do some things that we haven’t practiced and haven’t seen in the last two Saturdays of scrimmages. Really, hats off to them, they did a good job adjusting at halftime.”
Smith’s triple wasn’t enough to stave off the Lady Bison, who outscored Central 15-4 in the third quarter to seize control on the scoreboard 40-32.
Kennedy Dean drained three triples as she scored all of her 15 points after the first quarter. Eleven of her tallies came after halftime. Anu Richards drove for 12.
Lillian Crutchfield led the Lady Wildcats with 12 points and 11 rebounds in the post while Ricketts’ 3s gave her nine. Kristen Smith scored seven points, Pickett four and Cloe Smith and Akeley Thompson two apiece.
“Our girls fought real hard,” Knowles said. “I’m proud of them. They did a good job. They’re embracing everything we’re trying to do. Coach (Brian) Gaines and I, we’re bringing in a new system. It’s a new staff completely. They’re really responding to us.
“The good thing about basketball no one wins the state tournament the first game of the season. We’re going to keep rolling and keep putting new stuff in and get these girls ready for the uphill climb that is a basketball season.”
Wilson Central will play its second and third games of the season Saturday in the Summit Playday against Independence and the host Lady Spartans.
Devilettes seize quick control of Cane Ridge
ANTIOCH — Lebanon’s girls were in complete control from the get-go in a season-opening 74-31 thumping of host Cane Ridge on Tuesday night.
The Devilettes led 23-10 eight minutes in and 41-18 by halftime as they shot almost 58% from the floor for the game.
Senior forward Madison Jennings led Lebanon with 14 points. Tiara Spencer sank two 3-pointers as she and Tiffany Harrigan each had 12. Ta’Kisa Hastings also hit two triples on her way to 11 while Keeli Davis dropped in 10. Julia Manus dropped in a pair of 3s on her way to eight points while Finley Tomlin finished with five and Macey Baker two. Harrigan had seven assists and Tomlin five. Harrigan had six steals and Ro Dowell five.
No one scored in double figures for Cane Ridge.
Lebanon will host Clarksville Academy at 6 p.m. today in the Devilettes’ home opener at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Watertown falls to Spring Hill
WATERTOWN — Watertown dropped a 47-36 decision to Spring Hill in a season-opening TSSAA Hall of Champions game Tuesday night.
The Lady Raiders widened a 9-7 first-quarter edge to 22-16 by halftime and 33-28 going into the fourth.
Belle Brashear buried four 3-pointers, including three in the second half, to lead the Lady Raiders with 17 points.
Madison King connected on a pair of 3s to lead the Lady Purple Tigers with 11 points. Kierah Maklary added eight points, Rachel Cromer five, Joslyn Lackey four, Presley Clark and Jaleigh Robertson three each and Gwen Franklin two.
The Lady Tigers aren’t scheduled to return to play until Nov. 28 when they host Gordonsville at 6 p.m.
Morrison’s late FTs, Maggart’s 16 lift Lady Commanders to opening win
Avery Morrison sank two free throws to break a tie with 9.2 seconds to play Tuesday night, lifting Friendship Christian past visiting Franklin Road Academy 40-38 in a season-opening TSSAA Hall of Champions game at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
The Lady Panthers jumped to a 10-1 lead before the Lady Commanders closed the first quarter with an 8-0 run. Friendship edged ahead 22-21 by halftime and opened a 37-27 lead going into the fourth.
Lily Maggart sank four 3-pointers, including two in the third quarter, to lead the Lady Commanders with 16 points. Kate Petty put in a pair of 3s in the second quarter and finished with nine points. Rylee Agee scored seven of her eight in the third. Morrison, Maggie Reed and Liz Maggart each managed two and Savannah Bone a free throw.
Sadie Hart hit three triples to lead the Lady Panthers with 18 points.
Friendship will travel to Hendersonville today for a 6 p.m. tipoff.
Lady Hawks’ win Simmons’ debut behind Blankenship’s 25
MT. JULIET — Green Hill handed Joseph Simmons a 55-44 win in his debut as Lady Hawks coach Tuesday night in a TSSAA Hall of Champions game against visiting Franklin.
Aubrey Blankenship buried three first-half 3-pointers to lead the Lady Hawks with 25 points while Regan Perkins put in all 10 of her tallies before halftime. Sullie Gerik added eight points while Cameron Bryan, Savannah Kirby and Julia Varpness each added four.
Amy Elliott led the Lady Admirals with 19 points while Lyla Gardner had nine of her 12 after halftime.
The Lady Hawks led 18-8 at the first-quarter break, 37-19 at halftime and 45-28 through three periods.
Green Hill will play its other Hall of Champions game at 6 p.m. today at Clarksville.
