Central shuts out Lebanon 2-0

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central scored both goals in the second half of a 2-0 season-opening win over visiting Lebanon on Monday night.
Esteban Hurtado and Caden Bartley combined for the shutout in goal for the Wildcats.
Jacob Blue and Zack Anderson scored for Central.
Freshman Tristan Phillips was in goal for Lebanon.
