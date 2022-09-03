MT. JULIET — Green Hill swept visiting Wilson Central 25-14, 25-22, 25-9 in District 7-AAA volleyball Thursday.
Sophomore Jaycey Hubbell had two aces, two attacks and two digs for Central while junior Madilyn Bergset finished with four digs, two aces and several sets, senior Sterling Webb seven attacks and three blocks, senior Kristen Smith seven digs and two aces and sophomore Kaylee Harlin seven digs and two attacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.