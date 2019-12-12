MT. JULIET -- Wilson Central swept the Wilson County Duals on Tuesday with a 75-5 win over host Mt. Juliet and a 69-5 pinning of Lebanon.
Wildcat winners against Mt. Juliet were Connor Warnock (106 pounds), Nick Mercante (113), Hunter Borders (120), Grant Fetters (126), brothers Riley (132) and Cole Fort (138), Stevan Fisak (145), Levi Stone (152), Anthony Pyron (160), Brady Jarvis (170) Matthew Hills (182), Tyler Rose (195) and Jesse Richardson (285).
Warnock, Mercante, Borders, the Fort brothers, Stone, Pyron, Jarvis, Hills, Rose, Richardson and Connor Staggs (220) had their hands raised in victory against Lebanon.
Wildcats dominate Harpeth Tournament, shootup four spots to fourth in state poll
KINGSTON SPRINGS -- Wilson Central cleared the 20-team Harpeth Tournament field by 121 points Saturday.
The Wildcats collected 281 points while runner-up Beech had 160.
Eleven out of 14 Central starters placed with eight reaching the finals. All eight won their championships with a pin.
First-place finishers were freshmen Connor Warnock, Nicholas Mercante and Riley Ford; sophomore Steven Fisak; juniors Hunter Borders, Cole Fort and Jesse Richardson and senior Levi Stone. Riley Fort rose from a No. 7 seed to win his tournament. Cole Fort defeated last year's Small Class state runner-up with a pin. Richardson swept through the day with first-period pins.
Senior Grant Fetters and sophomore Anthony Pyron finished third and sophomore Tyler Rose was fourth.
Wilson Central also received more notoriety from the Jeff Price state rankings, shooting up four spots to fourth in the poll released Tuesday. The Wildcats are the highest-ranked team outside the greater Chattanooga area, which features No. 1 Baylor, No. 2 Cleveland and No. 3 Bradley Central. No. 5 McCallie also hails from the Lookout City.
