Wilson Central dropped a 25-9, 25-11, 25-16 volleyball decision at Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court on Thursday.
Senior Sterling Webb had seven attacks and a block for the Lady Wildcats while classmate Cloe Smith finished with five attacks and two blocks.
The Lady Wildcats were coming off their first win of the season the day before 25-22, 25-13, 25-21 over visiting Siegel.
Sophomore Kaylee Harlin had 10 aces six digs and four attacks for Central while junior Abigail Foster finished with 10 aces, seven attacks, five blocks and two digs. Junior Madilyn Miers supplied 17 sets, 12 aces and two digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.