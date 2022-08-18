GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central dropped a District 7-AAA volleyball match to visiting Green Hill 25-19, 25-19, 25-20 Tuesday.
Senior Kristen Smith led the host Lady Wildcats with six attacks, five aces, two digs and multiple blocks.
Friendship sweeps DCA in district opener
Friendship Christian won its District 4-IIA volleyball opener 25-23, 25-14, 25-20 over visiting Donelson Christian on Tuesday at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Ava Grace Kennedy led the Lady Commanders with 12kills, eight digs, two blocking assists and two aces while Kyla Scharfman supplied 23 digs, three aces and a kill; Brittlee Montgomery six kills, two blocking assists and two digs; Anna Ofenheusle five kills, two blocks and an ace, Reise Huckaby 18 assists and nine digs and Kennedy Scharfman six kills and two aces.
Friendship will travel to Nashville Christian today for a 6 p.m. varsity match.
