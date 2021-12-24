The College Football Playoff management committee announced plans Wednesday detailing how it will navigate postseason disruptions as the latest coronavirus upsurge threatens competition across the world. The policy affects several bowls, including the playoff semifinals and the national championship game.
“As we prepare for the Playoff, it’s wise and necessary to put into place additional precautions to protect those who will play and coach the games,” CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said in a statement. “These policies will better protect our students and staffs while providing clarity in the event worst-case scenarios result.”
Per the committee’s new guidelines, if one team is unable to play in either the Dec. 31 semifinals, the Cotton Bowl or Orange Bowl because of an outbreak, that team will forfeit the game, and its opponent will advance to the championship game. If, for example, both teams in the Cotton Bowl are unable to play, the winner of the Orange Bowl will be declared the national champion. If three semifinal teams are unable to play, the remaining program will be declared national champion.
A similar arrangement will determine the national champion if one or both finalists are determined to be unavailable after the semifinals. The championship game, planned for Jan. 10 in Indianapolis, may be rescheduled to no later than Jan. 14 if one finalist is unable to play. If both teams are unavailable on the original or rescheduled date, the game will be declared “no contest” and the national championship will be vacated for this season.
“We certainly wish we were not in this position,” Hancock said, “but the only responsible thing is to take whatever actions we can reasonably take to better protect those who play and coach the game.”
The committee’s announcement also outlines policies for the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl, where, if one team cannot play because of the coronavirus, organizers will try to reschedule the game within one week of its original date. Those games will also be declared “no contest” if an alternate date cannot be identified.
The Peach Bowl, the first of the five games affected by the committee’s policy, is scheduled to feature Pittsburgh and Michigan State on Dec. 30. The Cotton Bowl, with No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati, and the Orange Bowl, with No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia, are slated for the following day. The Fiesta Bowl, pitting Notre Dame and Oklahoma State, shares New Year’s Day with the Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl.
The committee’s decision follows a litany of disruptions caused by the virus and its fast-spreading variants.
The NFL and NBA last week altered coronavirus protocols amid surging cases across both leagues. The NHL on Wednesday became the first major pro sports league in North America to halt its season, and some European soccer clubs have pushed for a similar stoppage.
The virus has already impacted playoff teams’ personnel, with Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone testing positive for the coronavirus, although both are expected to return in time for the Cotton Bowl. Michigan football players will reportedly get their booster shots on Wednesday, the same day that Texas A&M was ruled out of the Gator Bowl because of an outbreak.
“We had over 40 guys out between covid, season-ending injuries, transfers and opt-outs,” Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork told ESPN. “We just didn’t have enough. You can’t put the other players that are healthy at risk.”
