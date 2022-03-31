Taelor Chang homered twice Tuesday as Wilson Central overpowered host Lebanon 7-3.
Chang’s first homer, a two-run shot, came in the first inning.
After Lebanon’s Keeli Davis’ two-run blast tied the score 3-3 in the second, Chang’s solo shot in the third put Wilson Central ahead for good.
The Lady Wildcats added three runs in the fifth as Kristen Smith and Maddison Stowell each drove in a run.
Kenzie Miller pitched the first three innings for Wilson Central.
Karlee Wright went the full seven innings to get the win for Lebanon, allowing nine hits while striking out four.
Smith, Chang and Cassidy Goddard each had two hits for Wilson Central.
Wright racked up a pair of hits for Lebanon.
Lady Tigers overpower MontereyMONTEREY — Abby Hall and Madison Baskin each drove in three runs Tuesday to lift Watertown to a 10-3 triumph over Monterey.
Baskin homered while Hall and Alie Tunks each had three singles. Callie Buhler and Presley Clark doubled as they and Danielle Pryor produced two hits apiece. Lauren Franklin doubled from the No. 9 hole as the Lady Tigers totaled 15 hits.
Pryor scattered seven Monterey hits and walked none while striking out six.
Watertown scored in five of the seven innings, including three-spots in the second and seventh frames.
mt. juliet’s Hood singles in walk-off winnerMT. JULIET — Karah Hood singled home the walk-off winner with two outs in the seventh inning Tuesday as Mt. Juliet edged Smyrna 4-3.
Annalise Mecklenburg outdueled Meghan Shirey in the circle. Mecklenburg scattered 10 hits and no walks while striking out four in seven innings.
Mt. Juliet managed eight hits and struck out seven times off Shirey. Neither pitcher walked a batter.
Hood had three of Mt. Juliet’s hits while Brylee Sayer and Rylee Younggren had two each.
Lady Commanders conquer Macon CountyLAFAYETTE — Friendship Christian defeated host Macon County 8-3 Monday.
Gabby Lowe’s RBI single staked the Lady Commanders to a first-inning lead. Riese Huckaby homered in the seventh as Friendship improved to 6-4.
Charley Clark pitched seven innings for Friendship, allowing five hits while striking out four.
Friendship finished with 11 hits, including three by Clark and two by Lowe.
Hughes’ 3-run double in sixth lifts Lady BearsMT. JULIET — Cali Hughes’ bases-loaded triple in the bottom of the sixth inning lifted Mt. Juliet to a 5-4 win over Dickson County on Monday.
The hit made a winner of Annalise Mecklenburg, who allowed nine hits and a walk while striking four four in seven innings.
The Lady Cougars took a first-inning lead.
Reese Burns’ RBI double in the fourth brought the Lady Bears into a 2-2 tie.
Mecklenburg had two of Mt. Juliet’s eight hits.
