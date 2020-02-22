Changes made with Friendship basketball

Coaches Hawks resigns, Johnson dismissed
In two major shakeups since the season ended last week, Friendship Christian girls’ basketball coach Jeremy Hawks has resigned while boys’ coach Ben Johnson was relieved of his duties.
Both teams struggled this past season. The Commanders went 11-21 while the Lady Commanders finished 6-21.
“We’re going in another direction,” Friendship athletic director John McNeal said.
Hawks, a Mt. Juliet native, came to Friendship from Goodpasture and went 50-63 in four seasons. His best season was his second when the Lady Commanders finished 24-8.
Johnson has deep roots with the school. He played football and baseball for McNeal and basketball for Keith Edwards in the late 1990s. Since returning to his alma mater from Texas, his Commanders went 83-110, with a high mark of 20-10 in 2016-17.
“Both of them I respect as dads,” McNeal said. “They’ve been a great asset to our school. Ben is like my son. He’s been a big part of my family. I think a lot of both of them.
“Decisions have to be made without personal feelings in them.”
McNeal said both are still on staff through the remainder of the school year. Johnson has also served as a football assistant under McNeal, who said this termination is basketball-only.
“We’d like to see him stay here at school and stay in football,” McNeal said.
Hawks said he felt he had accomplished all he could on Coles Ferry Pike and that other options have come open.
“There have been a couple of opportunities,” Hawks said. “People have reached out to me and Im going to explore those… Hopefully, it works out for everybody at the end.
“Coach McNeal gave me a great opportunity and I felt I took it as far as I could… They have a really good middle school coach (Nancy Reed) and a really good middle school program this year. They have a good group of girls coming up in the middle school and elementary school and I feel the future is bright.”
The changes at Friendship mean three of the four Division II head basketball coaching positions are open. Mt. Juliet Christian’s girls are without a coach following the midseason dismissal of Bradley Farmer, who went 11-29 in 11/2 seasons with the Lady Saints. Principal/boys’ assistant coach Jon Willis finished the season as interim coach.
