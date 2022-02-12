Charlton rolls 300 in MSC Championships

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The first day of the Mid-South Conference Men’s and Women’s Bowling Championships saw singles and doubles action from MSC teams.
The big story of the day was Cumberland’s Matthew Charlton’s 300 game on the third game of the day in singles action. Charlton’s 300 propelled him into the Top-3 after three games, but a 187 in game four and a 169 in game five gave him 13th place. Casey Estep posted 15th place finish with 1064 pins.
Kelci Young finished in 10th place for the women totaling 979 points over five games for 195.8 average. Taylor Higgins was the second-highest finish on the women’s side posting 901 pins for a 34th place finish. Hattie Isham placed 45th with 861 pins.
On the doubles side, Charlton and Taylor Fielder notched the highest finish with 1982 pins for 17th place. Estep and Andrew Scantland took 21st with 1960 pins.
The team of Young and Lexi Underwood finished in 17th for the highest CU finish with 1757 pins. Taylor Higgins and Ali Davis took 30th with 1664 pins.
The double-elimination team match play tournament began yesterday and will run through today.
CU bowlers earn MSC honors, Gregory named to Champions of Character team
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The 2021-22 Mid-South Conference released the Men’s and Women’s Bowling Champions of Character and Academic All-Conference teams ahead of the Mid-South Conference Championships which began Thursday.
The MSC recognizes a Champions of Character team for each championship sport. The student-athletes that are honored on the Champions of Character Team were nominated by their coaches based on their leadership on campus and in the community while demonstrating the five core character values of the NAIA.
Cumberland freshman and Lebanon native Caleb Gregory earned a spot on the Men’s Mid-South Conference Champions of Character team. For the Women, Phoenix freshman and Huntingdon native Emily Foster earned a spot on the Mid-South Conference Champions of Character team.
The conference also released the Academic All-Conference teams for both the men and the women Wednesday. In order to be nominated by an institution, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale and must be in their third term or fourth quarter.
The Phoenix had three bowlers named to the Academic All-Conference Team beginning with sophomore Amy Fisher, sophomore Alexis Underwood and freshman Kelci Young.
CU also had two men crack the Mid-South Academic All-Conference team in junior Matthew Charlton and senior Nathan Parrott.
