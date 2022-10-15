Charlton takes third at Orange & Black Classic

Matthew Charlton

 Cumberland University

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio — Matthew Charlton took third place individually as the Phoenix took seventh of 21 teams at the Orange & Black Classic hosted by Pikeville.

Charleton had a strong showing knocking down 1,076 pins over five games for an average of 215.2 per game. His best game was in game two when he posted a 251 followed closely by a 248 in game four.

