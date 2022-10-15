Charlton takes third at Orange & Black Classic

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio — Matthew Charlton took third place individually as the Phoenix took seventh of 21 teams at the Orange & Black Classic hosted by Pikeville.
Charleton had a strong showing knocking down 1,076 pins over five games for an average of 215.2 per game. His best game was in game two when he posted a 251 followed closely by a 248 in game four.
Mark Elmer came in 41st knocking down 956 pins for a 191.2 average. Andrew Scantland took 96th at 744 in four games. Carter Baylog was 136th and Jared Maldonado was 140th, and Casey Estep was 144 as they each just bowled three games. They posted a 530, 521 and 502. Sophomore Caleb Gregory of Lebanon bowled two games and posted a 361 for a 180.5 average. The University of Pikeville came in first place collectively knocking down 8,193 pins in total. The University of Northwestern Ohio checked in at second place with 7,897 and Wright State took third with 7,700. Cumberland will be back on the lanes on October 22-23 at the Mid-South Conference Cincinnati Classic.
