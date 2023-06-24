Chastain brothers promote safe driving at Nokes-Lasater

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain (left) addresses a gathering at Nokes-Lasater Field yesterday as part of a Rule the Road event hosted by Alliance Highway Safety to emphasis the importance of safe driving, particularly by teenagers. Representatives from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and first responders were also on hand. Chastain is the Cup Series points leader without a win this season going into Sunday’s Ally 400. His brother Chad (wearing a cap) will drive the No. 91 DGM Racing Chevrolet in today’s 2:30 p.m. Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity Series race at Nashville Superspeedway. Its title sponsor is Use Your Melon Drive Sober, in reference to the Chastains being eighth-generation watermelon farmers in Florida. Ross Chastain’s signature victory celebration is smashing a watermelon, hence is nickname “Watermelon Man”.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

NASHVILLE — Ty Norris has heard NASCAR fans both cheer and boo Ross Chastain, who seems to make more enemies by the race.

The president of Trackhouse Racing doesn’t mind: Norris thinks NASCAR should have 40 other drivers just like his “ Melon Man.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.