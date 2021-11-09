Chattanooga gets late points to beat Cumberland, 25-15

CHATTANOOGA — Cole Smith, River Henry and Patrick Depiazza posted decisions and Carter Cox won via a forfeit, but Cumberland dropped the wrestling season opener to Chattanooga, 25-15, Saturday.
The dual match began at the 165-weight class and the No. 2 ranked 165 in the NAIA Cole Smith scored the first points of the season with a decision over Caleb Waddell.
The match came down to a point that Smith received from riding time to get the 5-4 win.
At 174, Carial Tarter defeated Matthew Sells 6-2 to tie the match at 3-3 and Thomas Sell pinned Austin Antcliffe in the second period to give the Mocs a 9-3 lead.
River Henry earned a hard-fought 7-2 win over Landon Lewis at 197 and the No. 3 NAIA heavyweight Patrick Depiazza held on for 4-3 decision to tie the match at 9-9.
Cox won by forfeit to give Cumberland six points, but Brayden Palmer won by a decision over Keshawn Laws.
With three matches to go, Cumberland held a 15-12 lead, but a pin at 141 and a major decision at 149 put the match out of reach.
In the final match, Grant Lundy posted a 7-3 decision over Anthony Maia for Chattanooga to win 25-15.
