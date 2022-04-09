Bernard Childress announced his retirement as executive director of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association during a meeting of the Board of Control on Wednesday.
The board named assistant executive director Mark Reeves as his successor. Childress’ retirement, after 13 years as head of Tennessee high school sports governing body, will take effect June 30.
Reeves will become the fifth executive director in TSSAA history, following Childress, Ronnie Carter (1986-2009), Gill Gideon (1972-1986) and A.F. Bridges (1946-1972).
“I am incredibly humbled to lead an organization that I have grown to love,” Reeves, 48, said in a release. “I’ve devoted my life to education and educational athletics and there’s no other work I’d rather be a part of.
“With the staff we currently have, I can’t help but be excited to lead this organization forward. My hope is that we can continue to enhance the lives of the young people we serve and that through our efforts we can produce young men and women who are capable of making a positive impact in this world.”
The Springfield native has been with TSSAA 14 years and has overseen football, track and field, soccer, wrestling, coaches education and sports medicine.
Childress, 66, came to TSSAA in 1995 as the first African American to serve the association in an executive capacity. The Columbia native became the third Black to head a statewide high school athletic association when he was promoted to replace Carter in 2009.
