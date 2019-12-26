Chill takes the thrill from winter fishing

I knew the temperature was dropping when fishing buddy Bob Sherborne began to show his patriotic colors:
Red nose, white fingers, blue ears.
It also sounded like his teeth were chattering "It's a Grand Old Flag."
It was mid-February and Sherborne and I were fishing for sauger below Cheatham Dam. The morning had started cold and grown colder. A breeze swept up-river and the wind-chill plunged the thermometer lower than a PETA model's IQ.
We had a couple of keepers in the cooler -- actually, the entire boat was a cooler -- when we finally called it quits. As we shivered our way back to the boat ramp, the thought occurred to us: Is freezing really fun?
The answer, every winter, becomes more pronounced. No, it's not.
When we got home, we stowed our tackle for the winter. We would go again when the robins began to chirp.
I'm through flirting with Hypothermia, the goddess of frozen toes.
I've done lots of wintertime fishing over the past decades. Back then, the cold didn't bother me.
I used to fish below Watts Bar dam on days so cold wads of ice would collect in the guides of my fishing rod. I'd peck the rod against a rock to knock the ice loose, and keep casting.
I fished with Lebanon guide Jim Duckworth one bitter winter morning on Old Hickory Lake when we had to use a pole to break the ice around the marina ramp so we could launch the boat.
During an early-spring trip into the Canadian wilderness, a blizzard struck. It snowed so hard I could barely see how to cast as I puttered along the ice-rimmed shoreline. Just before my hands went completely numb, I hooked and landed a 20-pound Northern Pike.
The big, toothy fish hangs on my den wall as I type this. When I recall the frigid morning I caught it, I shiver -- and not from excitement.
Wintertime fishing can be productive. It's a prime time for sauger, smallmouth bass and musky. The TWRA stocks rainbow trout in the winter, and the Tennessee state-record largemouth was caught in February.
Up North fisherman cut holes in the ice and fish through them. I figure when we have to chop through ice to get to the water, that's Mother Nature's way of telling us its too cold to fish.
Fishermen hardy enough to brave the cold need to constantly be mindful of the potential danger. Frostbite can be painful and lead to tissue loss, and a cold-weather capsize can be fatal.
The ambient cold is compounded by the wind chill. To measure the approximate wind chill, deduct one degree of temperature for each mile-per-hour of wind. If a boat is speeding across the water at 30 mph, lower the temperature by 30 degrees. That's why nobody water skies in February.
I still fish occasionally in the winter if there's a relatively mild, sunny day. But when I can't feel my fingers, I'm heading home to the hearth. If the fish are biting, the Eskimos can have my share.
Call me when you see bluebirds.
Larry Woody is The Democrat's outdoors writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.
