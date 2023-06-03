Mt. Juliet Christian athletics will look very different this fall after two mainstays in the department announced their intentions to leave the school.
Paul Christensen, MJCA’s athletic director since 1998, is leaving the school with plans to resume his basketball coaching career elsewhere. He had coached the Saints’ boys’ team from his arrival until two years ago.
“Just an opportunity at a different place to get back on the court and coaching,” said the 50-year-old Christensen, who admitted he missed coaching. He said he couldn’t say where he will land.
Also leaving MJCA is assistant athletic director Mike Kittrell, who served as the Lady Saints’ softball coach this spring after years coaching baseball. He previously assisted with high school football and coached the middle school team.
Kittrell, fulltime at MJCA the last 10 years and a coach for 13, said he has been hired at Friendship Christian School as director of facilities and grounds. He will also do some teaching and assist Coach John McNeal with the Commander football and baseball teams.
Christensen had been the face of MJCA athletics the last quarter century since the school joined TSSAA. He oversaw the expansion of the athletic program, including the addition of football in 2001, and on-campus facilities. He guided the department through the rebuild following the March 2020 tornado which destroyed the school’s outdoor facilities and heavily damaged the gym, forcing all of the Saints’ teams to play their games during 2020-21 away from campus. As baseball coach, Kittrell helped rebuild Billie Friel Field, home of the Saints.
“I love MJCA,” Christensen said. “I will always love MJCA. The school’s going to be fine. This is about an opportunity for me that intrigued me. In all of our lives a restart, new scenery, a new opportunity is healthy. When that came around, I took that opportunity.
“It’s taken a lot of effort over the last couple of years (since the tornado). I think they’re at least back on their feet now, so the timing’s good, too, to not have somebody else have to engage in that rebuild is a good thing. The fieldhouse still needs to be rebuilt, but they’re well on their way in that process, as well. Things are really pretty stable right now so it felt like the right time. I’m at peace with it. I’m good with it. We have parted ways on very good terms.”
Attempts to reach the school for comment were unsuccessful.
