Pickett Rucker, Cornerstone Baptist (Carthage), The Journey White and Mt. Juliet Church of God are the final four teams in the Lebanon Church League’s final four following last Saturday’s first two rounds of tournament play at First Baptist Church Lebanon’s Family Life Center.
The tournament was supposed to begin the previous Saturday with this being an open date. But an issue with gym availability May 15 caused the bye to be switched.
Top-seeded Pickett Rucker will face No. 5 Cornerstone at 1 p.m. Saturday, followed by No. 2 The Journey White against No. 6 Mt. Juliet Church of God at 2. The winners will play for the championship at 3. The winning team church will choose a local charity for the league to make a $500 donation.
Last Saturday’s results (with seeding)
No. 9 St. Frances Cabrini 63, No. 8 Generation Changers 57
The first game of the day saw 2021 champion St. Frances take a 19-point halftime lead over a Generation Changers team which had just five players. But point guard Marquise Evans scored 21 points, including five 3-pointers, and post player Will Hunter had 13 of his 15 points in the second half as Generation Changers outscored St. Frances after halftime.
Cody Worley tossed in 21 points and backcourt partner Josiah Smith scored 18 to lead St. Frances.
No. 1 Pickett Rucker UMC 63, St. Frances Cabrini 55
Pickett Rucker knocked down several 3s early in the game while feeding the ball inside to post Jeremy Moore.
But St. Frances played evenly in the second half as five different players hit a triple. Smith scored 15 from the point.
Moore finished with 13 points and point guard Charles Stewart a game-high 16 for Pickett Rucker.
No. 5 Cornerstone Baptist 60, No. 12 The Redeemed 20
Cornerstone’s defense suffocated The Redeemed early in the game to set the tone for the contest.
Hudson Yuresko led Cornerstone with 16 points from the post.
Guards Khryee Hurd and Dewayne Williamson scored four points apiece to pace The Redeemed.
Cornerstone Baptist 71, No. 4 Bethlehem Church of Christ 61
Playing a second straight game didn’t bother Cornerstone, which picked up right where it left off. Forward Benjamin Harwood hit three straight triples over Bethlehem’s 2-3 zone to open the game and set the table for his game-high 32 points.
Bethlehem cut the margin to five by halftime and briefly took a second-half lead before Cornerstone’s shooting and size advantage proved too much. Mark Sandoval scored 26 points and guard Braydon Roberts 16 for Bethlehem.
No. 7 The Journey Blue 80, No. 10 Maple Hill Church of Christ 58
Sharpshooting Journey sank eight first-half 3s to help itself to a 47-24 halftime lead. Forward Ethan Fields scored 16 points and shooting guard Josh Brown 13.
Maple Hill made a mini-comeback in the second half as post Hanley Sobieszcyck scored 11 straight inside. But despite his 16 points and shooting guard Carter Tignor’s game-high 22, Maple Hill couldn’t get closer than 10 points.
No. 2 The Journey White 54, The Journey Blue 45
The Blue continued its hot shooting into its second straight game, facing its fellow church members. The Blue took a nine-point lead into halftime before the White opened the second half with an 8-0 run.
The White was led by the defensive intensity of Al Johnson, who had several steals in the second half and held his man scoreless after the break. He added 13 points on offense while teammate Gene Edwards scored a game-high 17.
Connor Peach was the Blue’s only double-digit scorer with 16 points.
No. 6 Mt. Juliet Church of God 67, No. 11 The Rising 57
Twenty-20 league champion Mt. Juliet Church of God used its experience and size advantage to outmuscle league newcomer The Rising. Director of Youth Services Zac Anderson scored a team-high 26 despite not hitting a 3. He hit 8 of 9 free throws and his aggressive drives opened up scoring opportunities for his teammates.
Point guard Reggie Dowell’s 29 points and forward Armando Segura’s 13 from the paint helped The Rising make a late comeback attempt, but not enough to overcome a large early deficit.
Mt. Juliet Church of God 2, Providence UMC 0 (forfeit)
Providence’s players were out of town on a church retreat as Mt. Juliet advanced.
If any church is interested in fielding a team in the league next year, it should contact Sandoval by Facebook or by email at lebanonchurchleague@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.