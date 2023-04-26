Pickett Rucker, Cornerstone Baptist (Carthage), The Journey White and Mt. Juliet Church of God are the final four teams in the Lebanon Church League’s final four following last Saturday’s first two rounds of tournament play at First Baptist Church Lebanon’s Family Life Center.

The tournament was supposed to begin the previous Saturday with this being an open date. But an issue with gym availability May 15 caused the bye to be switched.

