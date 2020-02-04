In Lebanon Church League basketball action Saturday at First Baptist Church Lebanon’s Christian Life Center:
Pickett Rucker UMC 62, Hillcrest Baptist 36Pickett Rucker’s defensive intensity and transition offense gave Hillcrest trouble from the start. Keshawn Abston’s 19 points, including five three-pointers, helped Pickett Rucker extend its 32-16 halftime lead.
Hillcrest had a balanced inside-out attack with Adam Patterson scoring eight points from the post while Tevin Britton’s eight came on two long-range shots and a midrange jumper.
College Hills Church of Christ 62, Providence UMC 76College Hills enjoyed a distinct size advantage and its 2-3 zone forced Providence to shoot from deep. Providence only hit three 3-pointers in the second half. Austin Brown’s 20 points from the post weren’t enough to catch College Hills, which had five players in double figures, led by Charles Stewart’s 24.
Mt. Juliet Church of God 58, Bethlehem Church of Christ 56, overtimeMt. Juliet Church of God won its second straight overtime game to move to 3-0, using a box-and-one defense to match up with Bethlehem’s Mark Sandoval, the league’s leading scorer with 31 points per game. Bethlehem responded with a tight man-to-man defense.
Sandoval scored 32 points while Mt. Juliet was led by Zac Anderson’s 21.
St. Frances Cabrini 76, King & City Church 54St. Frances led by 11 points at halftime before its depth wore out King & City in the second half, despite the best efforts of Mike O’Mealy, the K&C shooting guard who scored all 15 of his points after the break. Josiah Smith, the league’s No. 2 scorer, fell short of his average by two points but led St. Frances’ fast-paced offense with 28.
